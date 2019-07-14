As Blue Bird (HCAC) Market Value Were Volatile, Spitfire Capital Upped Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Maintained by Goldentree Asset Management Lp

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48M shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Matsui Says Japan’s Trade Account Has Been Booming (Video); 25/04/2018 – Rep. Neal: Neal Questions Ted Goldman at Select Committee on Multiemployer Pensions Hearing; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CHINA COMMODITIES OUTLOOK IN EMAILED NOTE; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Echoes Saudi View That Oil Rally Won’t Hurt Demand; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 52,103 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Completes $175 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on July 28, 2015, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. Commences Offer to Exchange Common Stock for Up to 5750000 of Its Outstanding Warrants – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 16, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gores Holdings: Delicious Opportunity, Stock Underpriced, Warrants Dramatically Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2016 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of its Business Combination with Blue Bird – Business Wire” with publication date: February 24, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers owns 447 shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.58% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nottingham Advsr holds 0.04% or 1,064 shares. Tiemann Advisors Llc holds 0.32% or 2,189 shares. First Retail Bank accumulated 17,966 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,556 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 140 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Com reported 42,809 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,726 shares. United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Limited has invested 0.87% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alexandria Lc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ironwood Investment Ltd invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Axa has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 73,471 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd has 198,040 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street set to open higher on rate cut optimism – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.