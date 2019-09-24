As Blue Bird (HCAC) Market Value Were Volatile, Spitfire Capital Decreased Its Holding by $939,512; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shares Rose, Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $30.17 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 49,448 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 948,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.69 million, down from 998,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 200 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 569,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 754,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.45M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 491,485 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 890,594 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 754,261 were accumulated by Raging Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Voya Investment Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 65,776 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 344,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.65 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Paloma Prtn reported 209,684 shares. 244,066 are held by Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 22,603 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc invested in 161,220 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 120,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 11,700 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 23,993 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 67 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 522,677 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $31.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN).

