As Blue Bird (HCAC) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Spitfire Capital Has Upped Holding by $744,624; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) as Stock Price Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 246,483 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 107,646 shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPAC Hennessy Capital Acquisition III prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Daseke: Loading Up For A Promising Second Half – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Completion of $300150000 Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition IV (HCACU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/Unit – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.55 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 2,600 shares. Moreover, Element Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 18,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 31,197 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 1.52M shares. Bluestein R H & Com invested in 0.02% or 6,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 47,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 16,497 shares. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 845 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Lpl Finance Limited Company holds 12,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 0.14% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Zacks Invest reported 345,587 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 15,125 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NEWS RELEASE: Cal Water Sells $400 Million of First Mortgage Bonds – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “California Water Service Group Awards College Scholarships for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 297th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.