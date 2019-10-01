As Blue Bird (HCAC) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Spitfire Capital Decreased Position by $939,512; Bank Of Montreal Raised Its Wendys Co (WEN) Position by $1.40 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 49,448 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 948,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.69 million, down from 998,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.56 million market cap company. It closed at $10.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 295.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 73,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 98,902 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $118.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.65 million shares to 20,600 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 23,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,996 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WEN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 163.98 million shares or 1.38% less from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf accumulated 0.19% or 628,202 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co stated it has 20,411 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Company reported 11,542 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 5,935 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 110 were reported by Cwm Llc. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co holds 25,879 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd reported 2,275 shares. Waratah Limited invested 0.15% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 6,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 156,644 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wendy’s (WEN) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wendy’s Down on Breakfast Blues – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: BTIG Downgrades Wendy’s (WEN) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Update: Houston blank check co. takes logistics co. public in $626M deal – Dallas Business Journal” on December 22, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100 Leading Companies at the Four Seasons San Francisco September 5-6, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 16, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inaugural SPAC Panel at 8th Annual Gateway Conference Drives Record Attendance – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston blank check company makes acquisition deal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: April 04, 2016.