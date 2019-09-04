As Blucora (BCOR) Share Price Declined, Profund Advisors Lifted Stake; Indus Capital Partners Trimmed New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $3.09 Million; Share Price Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 1.54 million shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 13,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 67,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 54,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 202,906 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 9,655 shares to 39,063 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 7,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,929 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares to 243,642 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

