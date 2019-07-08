As Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Increased Stake; Essex Investment Management Co Stake In Energy Recovery Com (ERII) Was Has Upped

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 111,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 33,289 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 27.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – CHRIS GANNON SERVED AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO SINCE FEBRUARY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 07/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Reports Fiscal Year End 2017 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Energy Recovery at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/03/2018 – Pennon Group: Expenditure at Glasgow Energy Recovery Facilitiy to Be Higher Than Expected

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 778.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 694,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 784,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, up from 89,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 490,418 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 13,873 shares to 61,083 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 8,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,195 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ERII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 5.86% less from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 1.86M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 325 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication New York reported 6,199 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 369,126 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 458,759 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 63,686 shares stake. Heartland Advsr reported 0.23% stake. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 26,944 shares. Trigran has 4.65% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 35,300 shares. Product Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. 80,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Da Davidson & stated it has 68,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.