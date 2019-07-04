As Block H & R (HRB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Welch Group Maintains Position in Colgate (CL)

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 145,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.85M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 1.89M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 23,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,288 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, up from 351,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,680 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 452,976 shares. 14,372 are held by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.51% or 4,820 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,618 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 90,271 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.96% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hikari Pwr reported 142,090 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 36,730 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru reported 1.63 million shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Company has 5,400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 125,988 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares to 367,947 shares, valued at $29.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 44,856 shares stake. Whittier Trust has 21 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Capital Management has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 40 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 2.45 million shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.36% or 531,909 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 17,140 shares. Contravisory reported 11,676 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Lc stated it has 31,807 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 14,164 shares. Jane Street Llc reported 97,031 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.03% or 2.55 million shares. 56,304 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 481,408 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,625 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 168 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 246,387 shares to 338,049 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Edge Pptys by 760,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,815 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc.