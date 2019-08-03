As Block H & R (HRB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wbi Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $482,379; Twin Capital Management Decreased Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stake as Market Value Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 5,440 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 9,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 20,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 57,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 78,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.47 lastly. It is down 10.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 9,620 shares to 69,082 shares, valued at $26.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 51,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr accumulated 0% or 12,518 shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 10,505 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc reported 1,567 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 8,909 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 7,332 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Scotia Incorporated stated it has 72,322 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 1.08 million were reported by Tobam. Phoenix Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.83% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).