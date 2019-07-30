As Block H & R Com (HRB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Trimmed Its Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Trimmed Position

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (HRB) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.65M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Block H & R Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 329,117 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 37,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 57,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 451,265 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 15,193 shares to 82,865 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.18% or 448,044 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.27M shares. Coastline Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 355,100 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Greenleaf Trust owns 3,105 shares. Country Tru National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,000 shares. Prudential Pcl has 0.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv accumulated 210 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Andra Ap reported 0.14% stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 2,897 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 81,438 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Washington holds 3% or 77,557 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $518.73M for 24.03 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “S&P Global Platts and Intercontinental Exchange Extend Partnership in LNG – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc Com by 466,500 shares to 700,050 shares, valued at $21.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I Dbcv 7/1 (Prn) by 11.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 62,467 shares stake. Gamco Et Al owns 0.17% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 923,838 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Lpl Fincl Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 31,807 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 292 shares. Hl Lc has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.55 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 59,198 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 5.00 million shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 9,178 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 728,824 shares. North Star Corporation holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 52,213 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 168,267 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Com reported 18,861 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block data shows taxes down 25 percent due to TCJA impact – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&R Block receives coveted PCMag Editors’ Choice award – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walking Away From H&R Block – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Self-employed tax advice available to H&R Block online filers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.