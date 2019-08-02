As Block H & R (HRB) Stock Rose, First Eagle Investment Management Increased Holding by $31.37 Million; Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 627,674 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 12/04/2018 – INTEGRAGEN SA ALINT.PA – CO’S PROPRIETARY MIRNA BIOMARKERS PREDICT EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITOR (EGFR-TKI) TREATMENT RESPONSE; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company's stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 7.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.48 million, up from 6.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 681,822 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Univar Inc by 88,927 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $33.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).