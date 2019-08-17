As Block H & R (HRB) Stock Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Raised Stake by $559,866; Hikari Power LTD Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 54,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 24,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 222,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 198,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 2.65M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche X (ASHR) by 62,300 shares to 246,800 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 42,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,930 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Limited Company (Trc) reported 65,025 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 1.54% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 109,481 are held by Bank. Platinum Inv Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 29,346 were reported by Howard Capital Mngmt. Tributary Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,580 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Com holds 1.17 million shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rbf Capital Ltd stated it has 15,000 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 262,794 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 72,079 shares. Opus Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 2.93 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam accumulated 1.08 million shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 0% or 14,694 shares. Menta Cap Lc owns 35,900 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 7,680 shares. Atwood Palmer has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). First Eagle Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.5% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Invesco Ltd owns 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 2.57M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 150,252 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,819 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co owns 8,584 shares. Hl Services Lc reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 2,753 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares And Trust reported 0% stake.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14,912 shares to 449,763 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,715 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).