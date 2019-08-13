As Block H & R (Prn) (HRB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Cut by $371,450 Its Holding; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lifted Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (Prn) (HRB) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 16,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 1.56M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 2.27M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 77,900 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,187 shares. Prudential Fincl has 416,645 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 11,142 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 19,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 5,679 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 15,495 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 77,464 shares. Sir Capital Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 313,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 34,424 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 519,700 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 134,755 shares. 314,619 are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 2,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

