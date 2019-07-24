As Block H & R (HRB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $476,675; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $5.84 Million as Stock Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 65,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10 million, down from 511,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 2.08 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 2.46M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $731.41M for 21.58 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 34,257 shares to 282,160 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 764,553 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,818 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 1,697 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.67% or 8.16 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ledyard Bankshares accumulated 56,233 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.04% or 12,717 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.00M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated invested in 1.36% or 3.45M shares. Virtu Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,764 shares. Essex Fincl Services has invested 0.31% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 14,733 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Mitchell Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wms reported 0.07% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 39,947 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 917 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Pzena Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 9,535 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer Inc has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Contravisory Inv reported 11,676 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 243,086 shares. State Street accumulated 11.36 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 39,465 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).