As Block H & R (HRB) Share Value Rose, Continental Advisors Lifted Holding by $2.44 Million; Cognios Capital Lifted Position in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) as Share Value Rose

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 267.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 84,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 115,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 581,312 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 108,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 88,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 18.52 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Comusd0.01 (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,959 shares to 31,232 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 298,160 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. 25,778 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. 9,039 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 119,202 shares. Hrt Financial holds 0.21% or 109,213 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 60,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 31,647 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Castleark Mgmt Lc invested in 26,215 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group reported 113,221 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited owns 0.47% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 729,182 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 42,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 567,552 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 11,217 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited owns 159,835 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 13,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 93 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 37,856 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Rbf Llc owns 0.06% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 20,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 2.30M shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 42,915 shares. Oak Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 250,345 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 85,035 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 584,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 1.39 million shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.11% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 11,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 403,992 shares or 0% of the stock.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 31,795 shares to 232,910 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).