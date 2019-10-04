As Block H & R (HRB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $423,690; Cintas (Put) (CTAS) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Stake by $6.61 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.13M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 2.60M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (Put) (CTAS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 6,700 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cintas Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $258.63. About 399,373 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 09/24: (PHAS) (SNX) (NKE) Higher; (GSL) (STAG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 62,760 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 7 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 48,184 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd reported 209,926 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 865 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14,961 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holding has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 70,703 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 16,807 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cambridge Co stated it has 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Davis has invested 0.16% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Scott Selber Inc invested 0.2% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 363,185 shares. Axa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8,700 shares to 64,100 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 204,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 67,002 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 46,846 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 214,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Associates Oh owns 250,345 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 69,028 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp has 0.12% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 38,665 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 10,227 shares. California-based Rbf Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Estabrook Cap Management reported 40 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 150 shares. 209 were accumulated by Parkside Comml Bank And. Atwood & Palmer owns 3,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Henry Bloch’s Mission Hills estate goes up for sale [PHOTOS] – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Granite Telecommunications marks sales milestone with bonuses for 2,300 employees – Boston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Still Bullish About H&R Block – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.