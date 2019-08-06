As Block H & R (HRB) Stock Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Has Upped by $3.49 Million Its Stake; Catalent (CTLT) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Boosted Holding by $2.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 56,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 222,946 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 166,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 643,021 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 2.08 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 44,981 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 52,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 238,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited reported 527 shares. State Street accumulated 11.36 million shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 108,245 shares stake. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Atwood Palmer Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3,650 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 9.57M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd invested in 394,291 shares. Victory Management invested in 0% or 14,694 shares. Fil Limited has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corp owns 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 42,786 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 7,332 shares. 2,753 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “H&R Block announces passing of co-founder, Henry W. Bloch – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of H&R Block’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H&R Block Completes Acquisition of Wave Financial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 67,165 shares to 73,936 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 166,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,220 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).