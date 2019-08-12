As Block H & R (HRB) Valuation Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Cut by $476,675 Its Position; As Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Market Valuation Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – HAVE RECEIVED FINAL ORDER FROM COURT APPROVING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMENDED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION OF TRUSTS; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 1.44 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Green Dot? – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Triple-S Management leads financial gainers, Green Dot and Virtu Financial among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7 shares. One Trading Lp holds 1,970 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,751 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 34,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 120,557 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce owns 200 shares. Blair William & Communication Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 70 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 53,474 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 264,376 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset Management has 225,139 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,057 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.27% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 15,000 shares.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block announces passing of co-founder, Henry W. Bloch – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “H&R Block to Release Fiscal First Quarter Results August 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 of the Most Shorted Stocks in the Markets Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Lukewarm On H&R Block Early In Turnaround – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 2,400 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 14,889 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 457,774 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hikari has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 325,523 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 2.57 million shares in its portfolio. 3.54 million were reported by Geode Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Company has 0.08% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 2.01M shares. 38,470 are held by Gargoyle Invest Advisor. 26.45 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. 341,098 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 4.55M shares stake. Contravisory accumulated 11,676 shares or 0.11% of the stock.