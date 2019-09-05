As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Botty Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.00 Million; Eagle Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by $20.37 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 527,322 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 161,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 4.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.18M, up from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 458,432 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,675 shares to 224,454 shares, valued at $264.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 34,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

