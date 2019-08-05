As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Share Price Declined, Holder Botty Investors Has Lowered Holding by $5.00 Million; Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $10.10 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 257,961 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 77,111 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Financial Bank In holds 0.05% or 16,644 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Personal invested in 0.01% or 577 shares. Firefly Value Prtn LP has 1.52 million shares for 8.74% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.04% or 7,634 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 687,802 shares. 624,860 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 57,621 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 0.02% or 76,853 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7.92M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 4,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd has 1.09% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 498,150 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $213.30M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,570 are owned by Bartlett. Victory Management owns 1,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). C V Starr & owns 25,000 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Capital Inc Ok holds 66,351 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 662,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gruss Inc has invested 4% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset stated it has 37,802 shares. 2,026 were reported by Capital Advisors Limited Lc. Gvo Asset reported 1.68 million shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 21,371 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).