As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Share Price Declined, Botty Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $5.00 Million; Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Com owns 67,606 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Camarda Advsr Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Tru Com holds 0.25% or 7,936 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd owns 76,131 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,007 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 42.21M shares. Accredited Invsts invested in 0.2% or 8,844 shares. Moreover, Loeb Prns Corp has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 200 shares. 18,306 are owned by State Bank Of Stockton. 257,677 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 30,901 shares stake. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 121,555 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited has 60,334 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Cullen Cap Limited stated it has 6,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc owns 11,930 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 111,961 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 750 shares. 281,334 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 15,527 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 7,217 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company owns 669 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cibc World Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc reported 0.04% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nordea Invest reported 0% stake. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,868 were accumulated by Tradition Limited Liability Corporation.