As Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Botty Investors Lowered by $5.00 Million Its Position; As International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Increased Holding

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 1.12 million shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 875,201 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Dean Investment Associate Ltd reported 0.34% stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.29% or 105,860 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fincl Services reported 9,050 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 87,183 shares. Jane Street Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 12,929 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 2.06 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Orinda Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 50,000 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 10,000 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amer Intl Grp Incorporated invested in 72,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.04 million activity.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Inv Ltd has 0.65% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Stoneridge Inv Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,840 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp invested in 71,467 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated accumulated 347,567 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sirios Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.8% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Korea Inv Corporation owns 12,217 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,717 are held by Advsrs Management Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 8,258 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Burney owns 1,847 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 106,516 shares. Advisory Rech has 0.06% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).