As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Valuation Rose, Grs Advisors Raised Position by $3.42 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Lowered Position by $333,264

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 10.46M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 591,358 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,400 shares to 17,633 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest holds 4,540 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.57% stake. Monetary Management Gru reported 7,910 shares. Miller Invest Management Lp holds 9,846 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Comm invested in 57,036 shares. Financial Bank Of The West accumulated 26,924 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Ohio-based Horan Cap Llc has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fayez Sarofim Company reported 100,654 shares. St Germain D J Inc owns 191,937 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank holds 0.29% or 33,888 shares. Hartford Management has 12,027 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 0.67% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Cap Advsrs Lc has 3.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 286,040 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 1.47M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0.02% or 201,580 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 94,667 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 56,495 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,026 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 1.03M shares. 12,036 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 47,492 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 662,475 shares. 10,288 are held by Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Optimum holds 500 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 21,085 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 750 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 15,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was made by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,755 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.