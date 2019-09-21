As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Valuation Declined, Orinda Asset Management Has Increased by $5.25 Million Its Holding; 3M Co Com (MMM) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 1.67M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82M shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,188 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,826 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 57,035 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,695 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.12% stake. Ironwood Financial Ltd Com holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Tx invested in 5,440 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Peak Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Baltimore has 1.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advantage stated it has 22,759 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,240 shares. Salem reported 6,675 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,730 shares to 52,031 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,727 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,000 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Van Eck Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 249,189 shares. Putnam Fl Management invested in 427,123 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation, a West Virginia-based fund reported 17,211 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Com reported 13,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 129,400 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Co has 0.47% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 27,736 shares. 3,092 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Blackstone Gru Incorporated reported 5.51 million shares stake. Narwhal Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 18,200 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 41,304 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 309 shares.