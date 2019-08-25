As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Financial Advantage Decreased Its Stake by $1.80 Million; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Boosted Its Holding by $1.54 Million

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

