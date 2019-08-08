As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.09 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 747,372 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,804 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Company holds 1.53 million shares. Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,388 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability reported 2,500 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 11,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.07% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cls Invests Limited Co accumulated 669 shares. 40,574 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 61,666 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 15,469 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 11,245 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 14,300 shares stake. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.92% or 5,058 shares. Howland Management accumulated 3,760 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 429,469 shares. Fosun Intl Limited accumulated 0.06% or 3,530 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 34,117 shares. The New York-based Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 57,792 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,830 shares. Healthcor Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.67% or 165,320 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset holds 3,015 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox has 5,660 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 8,742 shares. Brown Advisory reported 84,286 shares stake.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.