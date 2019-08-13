As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Declined, Grs Advisors Increased Its Holding; As First Amern Finl (FAF) Stock Value Rose, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Increased Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 191,466 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 15,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 251,773 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 236,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 69,847 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 235,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Principal Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fort Washington Inv Oh owns 20,860 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.18% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel invested in 0.01% or 87,183 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability has 131,471 shares. 520,564 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Cetera Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10,288 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 71,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 59,614 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 690,284 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 736 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 2.49M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 49,951 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 75,690 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 9,984 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 17,443 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 263,514 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 1.46 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 62,417 were reported by Congress Asset Ma. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.42M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 141,688 shares. 134,358 were accumulated by Basswood Management Ltd. Carlson LP holds 0.47% or 510,250 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Incorporated holds 9,724 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has 4,878 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.