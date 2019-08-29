As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Declined, Blackstone Group LP Lifted Its Stake; Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Celanese Del (CE) Stake by $453,250

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 70,643 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 75,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 687,880 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 683,305 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares to 291,269 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 116,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,517 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.37M shares. 1.25M are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated. Chicago Equity Ltd reported 68,965 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 40,127 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 15,916 shares. Morgan Stanley has 221,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Northern Trust reported 1.35M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% stake. Cwm Limited stated it has 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moore Capital Management Lp has 75,557 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.76 million for 10.70 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Epoch Prtnrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 59,614 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ameriprise reported 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advsrs Incorporated Ok holds 0.25% or 66,351 shares. Private Cap Advisors Inc invested in 2.02% or 193,367 shares. Pinnacle Partners reported 14,186 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,217 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 15,527 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0.11% or 738,189 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 76,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy This 7.1% Yielding Commercial Real Estate Finance Company – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.