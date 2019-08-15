As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined, Grs Advisors Upped Its Position by $3.42 Million; Holder Sprott Lifted Iamgold (IAG) Stake

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 324,978 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 583.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 403,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 472,842 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 69,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.425. About 2.88M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares to 192,896 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Incorporated owns 1.87% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 411,909 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 29,443 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 45,179 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc stated it has 348,037 shares or 10.2% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 209,400 shares. Paradigm Capital Management New York owns 41,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Street Corporation holds 2.35 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer reported 72,905 shares stake. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 234,241 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 10,000 shares. Sei Investments invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 533,146 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).