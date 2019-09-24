As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Declined, Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered by $12.75 Million Its Stake; As Diamondback Ener (FANG) Market Value Rose, Viking Fund Management Lowered by $2.16 Million Its Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 364,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 532,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.94 million, down from 896,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 617,738 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Ener (FANG) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Ener for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 1.82M shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.51M for 13.07 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cooperman Leon G, a Florida-based fund reported 200,000 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 30,040 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 13,742 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Weiss Multi has invested 0.61% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 218,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 461,586 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 13,927 shares stake. 8,793 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Asset holds 8,817 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ww Invsts has 0.3% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 11.64M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated reported 4,126 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 49,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 11,043 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 104,676 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 20,353 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 6,900 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.07% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wetherby Asset reported 0.13% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Van Eck Associate accumulated 249,189 shares. The New York-based Private Capital has invested 1.95% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Dean Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 69,258 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 39,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Aviva Plc holds 25,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 131,040 shares to 418,040 shares, valued at $56.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.