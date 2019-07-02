As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Kwmg Lowered by $2.10 Million Its Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 15,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 840,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.17 million, down from 856,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 827,741 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 8.96M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 50,300 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 153,395 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,640 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability holds 111,081 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alphamark Limited Liability stated it has 81 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 30,627 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 36,937 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intact Inv has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York reported 61,278 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 7,194 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cap Incorporated Ok accumulated 131,403 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 65,334 shares to 183,570 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,000 shares. 166,862 are owned by Schroder Invest Gp. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 8.72% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mariner Limited Com accumulated 167,000 shares. Botty Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 3,350 shares. Gruss & Incorporated invested in 110,659 shares or 4% of the stock. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma invested in 1.62% or 50,742 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 669 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Co has 1.12% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 97,310 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,006 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 42,125 shares. Orinda Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.96% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Laurion Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 52,356 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 32,807 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 19,161 shares to 97,934 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.