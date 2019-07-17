As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Rose, Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $939,250; Wellcome Trust LTD Has Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $28.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94 million, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 153,522 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $11.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1998.5. About 1.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why This Mortgage REIT Helps Me Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proceed With Caution, This High-Yield Stock Is Not For The Faint Of Heart – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.60M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 33,352 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jrm Counsel Ltd stated it has 345,500 shares or 8.72% of all its holdings. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 1.12% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Carroll Inc stated it has 1,414 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 240,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 261,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 5,000 shares. Karpas Strategies reported 0.17% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,700 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2.10M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Creative Planning owns 24,158 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1.38 million shares. Amer Century Inc reported 11,644 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2.06 million shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR had sold 287 shares worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase Amazon.com At $1380, Earn 5.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Kicks Off Prime Day; Broadcom Breaks It Off With Symantec – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Roku and Amazon Are Battling Over the Low-Cost Smart TV Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.