As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Rose, Holder Grs Advisors Has Raised Its Position; Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 422,818 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 2.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.40 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) by 39,386 shares to 95,391 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,804 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. $9,910 worth of stock was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.

