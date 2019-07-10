As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Rose, Grs Advisors Boosted by $3.42 Million Its Position; Second Curve Capital Trimmed Its Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stake as Share Value Rose

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 202,985 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $718.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 19,128 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares to 231,200 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,755 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited reported 97,310 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 31 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 11,620 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cornerstone Advisors has 76 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company accumulated 7,861 shares. Botty Investors Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 3,350 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 14,300 shares. Moreover, Cap Ok has 0.25% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 66,351 shares. 7,217 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 59,614 were reported by Epoch Investment Partners. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Barclays Plc holds 93,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,085 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co.

