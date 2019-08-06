As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Stake; Tesla (TSLA) Stake Held by Blair William & Company

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 1,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 14,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $228.32. About 7.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 08/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Tesla’s struggles to manufacture its flagship Model 3 electric sedan has reached a boiling point,; 17/04/2018 – China Hands Olive Branch to Tesla, VW, Ending Ownership Limits; 05/05/2018 – @elonmusk Please help me understand something here. Higher stock price does not cause increased Model 3 production. Increased Model 3 production can cause a higher stock price. So why your obsession with the stock price; 14/03/2018 – Employees say Tesla is grappling with a high amount of flawed parts and rework at its Fremont factory; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT HAS SENT INVESTIGATION TEAM TO LOOK INTO UTAH TESLA CRASH; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Model S Crashed Into A Truck In Utah On Friday: Reuters — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS TESLA LAGGING BEHIND AND NO LONGER A LEADER IN AUTO PILOT- CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 411,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 395,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 1.28 million shares traded or 31.85% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.15% or 30,241 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability holds 16,572 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 55,206 shares. 100 are held by Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 15 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 10 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 14,696 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kemnay Advisory Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 150 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 21,470 shares. First Mercantile owns 3,500 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla Announces the Megapack Energy Storage System – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla Earnings: Big Loss Likely Despite Record Deliveries – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Rebound in Tesla Stock Is for Real and Should Continue – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Is No Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,043 shares to 103,462 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,143 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corporation reported 241,649 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc reported 31,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 20,595 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Company owns 3,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 518,816 are held by National Bank Of New York Mellon. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 105,860 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.06 million shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Company reported 27,410 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 736 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 14,430 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 12,929 are owned by Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc. St Johns Mgmt holds 0.01% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,388 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 8,067 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Shares for $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N..

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,898 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).