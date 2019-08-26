As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $939,250; Shufro Rose & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Alleghany Del (Y)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $742.75. About 20,299 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 232,325 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments reported 10,100 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,209 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Markston International Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mutual Of America Management Ltd owns 12,818 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). United Kingdom-based Dynamic Management has invested 1.37% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 1.55% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 181,023 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 6,239 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). First Manhattan reported 4,599 shares. Veritas Mngmt Llp holds 417 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 244,929 shares to 31,171 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 48,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,698 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp Inc accumulated 43,377 shares. Grs Limited Co accumulated 7.54% or 372,071 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,388 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Garrison Bradford & Assoc Incorporated holds 10.2% or 348,037 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,429 shares. 896,600 are held by Clough Prns L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 43,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 32,807 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 556,280 shares in its portfolio. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 954,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 250,477 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 20,595 shares. Advsr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.82% or 840,911 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

