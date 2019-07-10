As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $939,250; Community Trust & Investment Co Cut Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $413,696 as Valuation Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.00 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34 million, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 8.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.11 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Petno Douglas B. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

