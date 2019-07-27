As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Rose, Orinda Asset Management Boosted by $340,000 Its Position; Astronova (ALOT) Holder Ariel Investments Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc. (ALOT) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 29,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 399,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, down from 429,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Astronova Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 21,870 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 35.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 12/03/2018 – AstroNova Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ASTRONOVA:FLYDUBAI PACT FOR TOUGHWRITER 5 FLIGHT DECK PRINTER; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 19/04/2018 – DJ AstroNova Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALOT); 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 145.1 MLN RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.40 BLN RGT; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage III patients; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q NET INCOME 181.8M RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Bd of Directors

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold ALOT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.77 million shares or 0.63% less from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.