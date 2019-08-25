As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Orinda Asset Management Has Upped Position; Horrell Capital Management Lifted Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position by $468,000

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 3.66M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.01 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,386 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. New England And Mngmt holds 0.47% or 20,250 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 14,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,939 shares. Gvo Asset Ltd reported 1.68M shares stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bank Of America De holds 1.01M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 47,492 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 209,400 are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 7,300 were accumulated by Security National Tru. Sei Investments Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,685 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 305,758 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. National Pension owns 6,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.13% or 5,475 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One holds 161,414 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability reported 3,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma reported 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 0.37% or 531,424 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Company holds 0.01% or 63,570 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 38,751 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 4.86M shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd reported 14,412 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 14,489 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 9,890 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).