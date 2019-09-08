As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $13.34 Million

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 434,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 177,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 20,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 197,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 791,690 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 12,425 shares to 15,696 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tegna Inc by 83,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $152.21M for 20.12 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).