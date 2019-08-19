As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Has Boosted by $7.61 Million Its Stake; Dominos Pizza Com (DPZ) Holder Assetmark Has Lifted Holding by $676,734 as Stock Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 223,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 690,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 466,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 875,201 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (DPZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 2,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 56,463 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 53,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 688,440 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group invested in 873,859 shares. 10,927 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 29,206 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc reported 10,700 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 24,642 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 10,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0.05% or 691,399 shares. 852 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.04% or 131,900 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 59,243 shares. Comm Bancorporation holds 1,443 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 2,524 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.08% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 3,960 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 58,883 shares to 52,957 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd (IEI) by 198,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,960 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cwm Lc has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1,000 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 458,436 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Corporation has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 100,000 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsr Ok owns 66,351 shares. 8,581 are owned by Bokf Na. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Neville Rodie & Shaw has 281,334 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 13,570 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cap Value E by 242,800 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $21.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atento S A by 324,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,609 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

