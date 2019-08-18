As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Grs Advisors Has Lifted Position; Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $533,882 as Valuation Declined

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital Management holds 0.28% or 9,087 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Inc New York invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Elm Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,225 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department holds 3,602 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% or 9,314 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation Company stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fdx stated it has 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.62% or 58,980 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 12,413 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,578 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 377,535 are held by Aristotle Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 4,523 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,600 shares to 165,300 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 25,650 shares to 21,024 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,227 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs owns 9,500 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley accumulated 48,238 shares. St Johns Invest Communication Ltd Liability Company reported 220 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 9,556 shares. 6,224 are owned by Comerica Bank. Natl Bank Of America De reported 1.01 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company reported 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Dean Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,750 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 167,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 660,027 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 240,700 shares. Gruss And Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 110,659 shares. Century holds 0% or 11,644 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 0% or 200 shares.