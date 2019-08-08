As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Blackstone Group LP Upped by $2.56 Million Its Holding; Alphaone Investment Services Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook says data leak hits 87 mln users, widening privacy scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 22/03/2018 – 03/20 The Cable – Inflation, Facebook & Uber; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 04/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.01% or 10,858 shares in its portfolio. Coe Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 11,620 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 24,366 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,330 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company owns 207,231 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. M&T Natl Bank invested in 0.14% or 801,884 shares. Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com stated it has 42,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Lp accumulated 3,500 shares. Fincl Advantage reported 91,744 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 93,336 shares. Moreover, Botty Ltd has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Strs Ohio invested in 30,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Virtu Limited holds 9,556 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Behind the New Deal Between The Trade Desk and Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.