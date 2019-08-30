As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Holding by $2.56 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Raymond James Trust Has Lifted Holding

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 514,385 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 2,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 14,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 11,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 6.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 207,231 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Creative Planning stated it has 24,158 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Lc holds 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 263,132 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,026 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 124,896 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 175,048 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Management Corporation invested in 400 shares. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 250,477 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 167 shares. Virtu Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 9,556 shares. First In invested in 100 shares. Voloridge owns 0.04% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 36,792 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 82,550 shares in its portfolio.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $48.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 3,501 shares to 8,388 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWD) by 6,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,773 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 387,856 were accumulated by Korea Corp. 3,762 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Fincl Services Corp reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 1.33 million shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bamco New York has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.36% or 6,655 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 1,002 shares. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Westwood Group Inc reported 12,231 shares. Fil has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Herald Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,450 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company invested in 1,796 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.14% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.