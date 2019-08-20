As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Value Declined, Blackstone Group LP Has Increased Holding; Csx (CSX) Share Value Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $786,250 Its Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.03 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 202,771 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares to 16.13M shares, valued at $282.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.09 million for 16.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

