As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $939,250 Its Position; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Chevron New (CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73 million, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Partners has 59,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,142 shares. New England & Mgmt Inc has 20,250 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 11,700 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,930 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.59% or 78,941 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,430 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 445 shares. 11,500 are held by Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jane Street Gp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12,929 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,451 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 700 shares stake.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 654 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 62,752 shares stake. Homrich Berg has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1,945 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 27,580 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). L & S holds 0.48% or 28,815 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd has 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealth Enhancement Advisory holds 0.13% or 18,891 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 2,855 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc reported 565,450 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 1.70M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. International holds 1.88% or 4.01M shares. Eagle Management Ltd Llc holds 1.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 24,858 shares. 12,625 are owned by Sun Life.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,479 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).