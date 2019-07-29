As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Rose, Blackstone Group LP Has Raised by $2.56 Million Its Holding; Celgene (CELG) Market Value Rose While Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped by $488,236 Its Position

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 576,215 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,548 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 46,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 112,600 shares. Oklahoma-based Capital Advsr Inc Ok has invested 0.25% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 309 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31 shares. First Republic Investment Inc, a California-based fund reported 61,666 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers reported 263,132 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2.35M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts Inc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 500 were reported by Optimum. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 39,754 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 78,941 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 3,500 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50M shares to 27.26M shares, valued at $169.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based American Assets Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gradient Investments Ltd Co owns 439 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Com owns 36,821 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or holds 44,963 shares. Baldwin Management Ltd holds 0.58% or 20,335 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,526 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Los Angeles And Equity holds 0.04% or 74,386 shares. Benin Mngmt invested in 6,202 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.23% or 20,618 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 310 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 3,220 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,366 shares to 32,349 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 42,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,296 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

