As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Rose, Blackstone Group LP Has Increased Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Iconiq Capital Lowered Stake by $5.08 Million

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 543,639 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,209 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 27,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 12.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 287 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Advsr Mngmt Lc has invested 1.82% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 220 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edge Wealth Limited Co reported 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 45,179 shares. Sei Invs has 7,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 59,614 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,000 shares. Security Natl Co reported 7,300 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 11,956 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 8,067 shares stake. Schroder Inv holds 0.01% or 166,862 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 2.06 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,104 were reported by Signaturefd Limited. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.49% or 1.34 million shares. Associated Banc reported 269,837 shares. Chatham Cap Grp holds 1.88% or 38,567 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 693,958 shares. The California-based Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 6.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific Inv Management Com reported 3.51% stake. Whittier Company Of Nevada owns 240,477 shares. 17,037 were accumulated by Financial Advisory Grp Inc. Private Trust Na has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 2.15% or 61,600 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 35,000 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap reported 2,980 shares stake. Stellar Management Lc holds 4,063 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

