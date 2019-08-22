As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Declined, Grs Advisors Raised Holding by $3.42 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.22. About 1.32M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 258,504 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,836 shares to 130,114 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Inc accumulated 7,378 shares. 7,608 are owned by Altfest L J &. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,551 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 3,173 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 3,445 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp reported 11,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 6,826 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Capital World reported 0.06% stake. Voloridge Management Ltd has invested 0.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Webster Bancshares N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,889 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 17,014 shares. Capital Research Glob holds 2.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 33.39M shares. Davidson invested in 51,844 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 9,947 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 60,266 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares to 204,541 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).