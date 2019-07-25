As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Value Rose, Blackstone Group LP Increased Holding by $2.56 Million; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $722,352

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 9.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 1.08 million shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Communication Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,179 shares. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca owns 64,610 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 3.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Invesco Ltd has 16.94 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 5.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 73,618 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 625,298 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.42% or 1.14M shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt owns 109,604 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.81% or 11.28M shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Ltd Oh has 17,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited holds 39,054 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd invested in 9,699 shares. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,850 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,561 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

