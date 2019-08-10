As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Value Declined, Orinda Asset Management Upped Holding by $340,000; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $568,992

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 411,052 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C V Starr And holds 2.81% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 48,238 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 9,556 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 37,802 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brave Asset Management Incorporated reported 91,836 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 660,027 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amer Century holds 11,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foster Motley reported 6,883 shares stake. 400 were accumulated by North Star Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 6,224 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 35,571 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 45,179 shares stake.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 73,856 shares to 96,685 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Renesas And IDT – It May Or May Not Be True, But It Makes Some Sense – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) IDTâ€™s rumored buyout looks like the real deal – Live Trading News” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renesas and IDT Announce Final Regulatory Approval for Renesas’ Proposed Acquisition of IDT – Business Wire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.